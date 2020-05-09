FERWAFA Slaps Rayon Sport’s Munyakazi with 6 Months Ban

Rayon Sports President Sadate Munyakazi (pictured) has been suspended from all activities related to football for a period of six months, according to a statement by the Rwandan Football Federation.

Sadate was charged by the Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) over inciting hatred after he publically called on FERWAFA president to resign after FERWAFA’s decision to withdraw Rayon Sports from Ubutwari 2020 Tournament.

He was recently summoned by FERWAFA to explain his comments.

In a statement issued today, FERWAFA said its disciplinary committee “charged Munyakazi of incitement to hatred/violence punishable with a ban on all football activity for a period of one calendar year with a fine not exceeding five hundred thousand francs (RWF 500,000) under FERWAFA Disciplinary code in its article 58.”

“The panel handed Munyakazi a six-month ban from all football-related activities in Rwanda and fine of 150,000 Rwf.”

“This is because it was the first time that Munyakazi had appeared before the disciplinary committee were he also promised to always air his views in a more appropriate manner hence the reason to reduce the ban and fine.”

Munyakazi tweeted that he was going to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile,Rayon Sports spokesperson,Jean Paul Nkurunziza was handed a four-match stadium ban and 100,000Rwf fine after “was found to have committed an offense against honor for his comments.”