COVID-19 Rwanda: 140 Recoveries, 140 Active Cases

Rwanda has on Friday registered exactly a total of 280 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was confirmed in Rwanda on March 14 this year.

The total number of confirmed cases was registred on Friday when 7 new cases were confirmed out of 1198 tests that were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Another 4 people also recovered today, to bring the total recoveries to 140. So far, 41,385 tests have been conducted.

Rwanda did not register any fatality since the confirmation of the first case on March April 2020.

The country has continued to call for the vigilance of the people in the prevention of the COVID-19 on the sixth day of the relaxation of the lockdown.

The businesses are open between 8AM and 7PM while movements are not allowed between 8PM and 5AM.

Public transport resumed since Monday, but it operates within the same provinces as the country seeks to contain Coronavirus.

Worldwide, COVID-19 crossed the mark of 4 million becoming 4,072,551 cases and deaths reached 278,672.