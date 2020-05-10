RDF Reports A Shooting Incident On Lake Rweru in Bugesera

The Rwanda Defence Force(RDF) reports that on Friday 8 May 2020, in Rweru sector of Bugesera district in the Eastern Province, “a group of fishermen from Burundi illegally crossed into the Rwandan waters in Lake Rweru. While Rwanda Defence Force was ordering the fishermen to return back to their country, Burundian soldiers intervened from their side and started shooting at RDF; which retaliated.”

The Rwanda Defence Force(RDF), reads part of the communique, suffered no casualties during the gunfire exchange and the attackers returned back to Burundi.

Lake Rweru’s northern shore forms part of Rwanda’s border with Burundi.