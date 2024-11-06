AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Rwatubyaye Returns, Kavita New Name To Watch As Coach Spittler Torsten Revamps Amavubi Squad

Rwanda’s national football team head coach, Frank Spittler Torsten, on Wednesday, November 6, named a 30-player squad to begin preparations for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers group stage matches against Libya and Nigeria.

Among the players summoned for the fifth and sixth games of the AFCON qualifiers, are new faces including defender Kavita Phanuel Mabaya from Birmingham Region in the second division of USA, who has received his first-ever call up to the senior national team. Additionally, Rwatubyaye Abdul, who had missed recent games, has regained the coach’s trust and is back in the squad.

Niyigena Clément from APR FC, despite receiving two yellow cards in recent matches and being unavailable for the Libya game, has been included in the squad and could feature in the match against Nigeria.

Striker Twizerimana Onesme, who has been in strong form with his club Vision FC, has also earned a call-up. He was previously included in the squad for the CHAN qualifiers against Djibouti, where Rwanda secured a win and eliminated the Djiboutian side last week.

However, Rafael York of Gefle IF in Sweden and Hakim Sahabo of Standard de Liège in Belgium have once again been left out of Spittler Torsten’s squad, despite regularly featuring for their respective clubs.

Kury Johan Marvin, who plays in Switzerland’s top division, had been called up for Rwanda’s match against Benin but couldn’t participate due to injury recovery. He has not been included in this squad.

As of now, Rwanda sits in third place in Group D with 5 points, behind the table leader Nigeria (10 points) and Benin (6 points), while Libya is at the bottom with just 1 point after four matches.

The national team will start the residential camp on on Monday 11th November while their first game scheduled on 14th November and the second game on 18th .

Full Lineup

Goalkeepers:

Ntwari Fiacre (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhake Clément Twizere (Ullensaker/Kisa), Muhawenayo Gad (Gorilla FC), Habineza Fils Francois (U20) (Etoile de l’Est FC)

Defence

Omborenga Fitina (Rayon Sports), Byiringiro Jean Gilbert (APR FC), Imanishimwe Emmanuel (Ael Limassor FC), Niyomugabo Claude (APR FC), Rwatubyaye Abdul (FC Brera Strumica), Mutsinzi Ange (Zira FC), Manzi Thierry (Al Ahli Tripoli), Niyigena Clement (APR FC), Kavita Phanuel Mabaya (Birmingham Region) and Nshimiyimana Yunusu (APR FC)

Midfield

Bizimana Djihad (Kryvbas FC), Ruboneka Jean Bosco (APR FC), Ngabonziza Pacifique (Police FC), Mugisha Bonheur (Stade Tunisien), Rubanguka Steve (Al-Nojoom), Muhire Kevin (Rayon Sports), Ndayishimiye Didier (AS Kigali), Guelette Samuel (Raal FC)

Forwards

Kwizera Jojea (Rhode Island Fc), Tuyisenge Arsène (APR FC), Dushimimana Olivier (APR FC), Mugisha Gilbert (APR FC), Iraguha Hadji (Rayon Sports FC), Nshuti Innocent (One Knoxville), Mbonyumwami Taiba (Marine Fc) and Twizerimana Onesme (Vision Fc)