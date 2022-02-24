PHOTOS: President Kagame in Mauritania on a Working Visit

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday arrived in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for a working visit where he was received by President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at Nouakchott Oumtounsy International Airport.

The two Heads of State held a tête-à-tête followed by a bilateral meeting alongside their respective delegations. Following the bilateral talks, representatives from both delegations signed a General Cooperation Agreement, strengthening opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Office of the President said that possible areas of cooperation include defence and security, ICT and digitalisation, mining, agriculture, investment promotion and more.

On Rwanda’s side, the Agreement was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr. Vincent Biruta, while his counterpart Ismael Ould Cheikh Ahmed, signed on behalf of Mauritania.

Later in the day, President Ghazouani hosted President Kagame for a tête-à-tête working dinner. Apart from Dr. Biruta, President Kagame was also accompanied by the Minister of Sports, Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju and Rwanda’s Ambassador to Morocco and Mauritania, Zaina Nyiramatama, among other officials.

Prior to traveling to Mauritania, the Head of State held a tête-à-tête meeting with President Macky Sall, who is now the Chair of the African Union, during which they discussed various issues of continental and bilateral importance.