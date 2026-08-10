Premier Welcomes Global CEO Network as YPO Leaders Begin Regional Visit

KIGALI – Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva has welcomed a delegation of business leaders from the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), as the global network of chief executives begins a visit to Rwanda as part of a wider East Africa program.

The Prime Minister received the delegation on Monday evening, according to the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, Nsengiyumva shared perspectives on Rwanda’s transformation journey and highlighted opportunities for investment and partnership.

The delegation is from the Chief Executives Organization, part of YPO, which is the world’s largest global leadership community of chief executives. YPO has more than 38,000 members across 420 chapters in 142 countries.

The visit provides an opportunity for the business leaders to learn more about Rwanda and engage with the country’s leadership on investment and partnership opportunities.

Eight years ago, President Paul Kagame met with YPO members who visited Rwanda in July 2018 as part of the organization’s Rwanda Life Changing Experience trip.

At the time, Kagame highlighted Rwanda’s transformation since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and spoke about the country’s efforts to invest in people, health, education, security and stability.

He also told the visiting business leaders that Rwanda was open to investors. “We are no longer trying to survive, we are living,” Kagame said during that meeting. The President also encouraged investors to consider Rwanda, saying, “Because Rwanda works.”

The current YPO delegation is visiting Rwanda as part of a wider program to visit countries in the East African Region.

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