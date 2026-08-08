Owners of Factories Closed in Rwanda’s Alcohol Crackdown Risk 25 Years in Jail

KIGALI — Owners and managers of alcohol factories shut down in Rwanda’s nationwide crackdown on unsafe drinks could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of offenses linked to the production of substandard alcohol, authorities said.

The warning comes as investigations widen into manufacturers accused of producing alcoholic beverages that failed to meet required safety standards.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Rwanda National Police on Saturday presented 16 suspects arrested in Kigali, including Ntihanabayo Samuel, also known as Kazungu, the owner and manager of Ingufu Gin.

Police Spokesman ACP Boniface Rutikanga and RIB counterpart Dr Thierry B. Murangira said Ntihanabayo is among more than 80 people arrested in connection with the production of alcoholic drinks that did not meet required standards.

The arrests follow a sweeping enforcement campaign led by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA), which has closed more than 140 alcohol manufacturing facilities and suspended the production of drinks considered unsafe.

Ingufu Gin and NBG Group Ltd. are among the big companies affected by the crackdown.

The action followed inspections that found some manufacturers were using improperly processed ethanol in their alcoholic beverages. Authorities say such products can pose serious health risks to consumers.

The crackdown follows a public health crisis linked to unsafe alcoholic drinks. At least 50 people have died, about 100 have lost their sight and more than 500 others have sought medical treatment.

Authorities have responded with factory closures, product recalls, arrests and the seizure and destruction of unsafe alcohol. Some of the gin and spirits were found to be having more than double the alcoholic content indicated on the labelling.

RIB spokesperson Dr. Murangira B. Thierry said those arrested are facing various charges related to the production of substandard alcoholic beverages.

He said the offenses carry penalties ranging from two to 25 years in prison, depending on the nature and severity of the offense, in addition to other penalties provided by law.

The investigations are aimed at establishing how unsafe alcoholic products were manufactured and reached consumers, as authorities continue to pursue businesses and individuals suspected of violating safety regulations.

The government has said the crackdown is primarily aimed at protecting public health, even as the closure of factories raises concerns about jobs and business activity.

The crackdown has also targeted imported alcohol, affecting drinks including from neighbouring countries Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Burundi.

Government Spokesperson Yolande Makolo said this week that the authorities would continue taking action against businesses that put people’s lives at risk, arguing that public health must come before economic considerations.

The campaign has also expanded beyond local manufacturers. Authorities have suspended dozens of imported alcohol brands and revoked licences for ethanol imports, while continuing to recall products and destroy seized stocks.

The government has also called on artists and other public figures to help discourage harmful alcohol consumption and drug abuse, particularly among young people.

With investigations continuing, authorities are warning manufacturers and distributors that producing or selling unsafe alcoholic drinks could result in lengthy prison sentences and other severe penalties.

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