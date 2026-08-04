Parliament Seeks Criminal Investigations Into RSSB, Kigali City Funds Use

KIGALI – Rwanda’s Parliament has requested investigations into several cases involving public funds whose use was not properly accounted for, with the Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) facing questions over more than Rwf5 billion.

The concerns were raised by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in a report presented to the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday, August 4, 2026. The committee recommended that the Ministry of Justice request prosecution authorities to examine cases where institutions failed to provide sufficient documentation on how funds were spent.

RSSB emerged as the institution with the highest amount requiring follow-up.

Among the cases cited is Rwanda Ultimate Golf Course Ltd (RUGC Ltd), an investment company linked to RSSB, where PAC questioned the spending of about Rwf1.5 billion on kitchen equipment meant for a hotel that had not yet been built.

According to the committee, the equipment was purchased based on assumptions about future requirements without a prior needs assessment. PAC also noted that RSSB has continued paying about Rwf1.8 million every month since 2023 to store the unused equipment.

The committee further requested accountability for nearly Rwf3.4 billion (Rwf3,443,394,298) spent by RSSB, saying there were no supporting documents explaining how the funds were utilised.

Other institutions were also cited over various financial management concerns.

The National Housing Authority (NHA) was asked to explain Rwf45.7 million paid as a lump sum for a project involving the supply and installation of artificial grass at Huye Stadium, without detailed documentation showing the work carried out.

In the health sector, PAC raised concerns over Rwf340.2 million added to contracts for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities at Muhima and Bushenge hospitals, saying the project agreements had not been formally amended.

The committee also recommended investigations into Rwf18.9 million paid to a consultant at the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA) above the approved amount without sufficient justification.

At the Rwanda Technical and Vocational Education and Training Board (RTB), PAC questioned Rwf12.8 million allocated to expansion works at the Rwanda Coding Academy in Nyabihu District.

The City of Kigali was also flagged over procurement issues, including the purchase of a sanitation vehicle worth Rwf149.5 million and a Rwf140 million fireworks contract that was reportedly awarded without competitive bidding.

PAC also requested explanations from Bugesera District regarding Rwf168.6 million paid for relocating facilities to make way for road construction in Nyamata, saying the use of the funds had not been clearly documented.

The committee further recommended that the Minister of Infrastructure appear before Parliament to explain concerns at the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC), including challenges related to project implementation, procurement, water service delivery and losses involving treated water that remains unused.

The Minister of Education was also requested to appear before Parliament to provide explanations on delays in printing and distributing textbooks to schools.

The recommendations are part of Parliament’s ongoing oversight of public finance management and efforts to strengthen accountability in the use of government resources.

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