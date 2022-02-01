Strong Cooperation With UAE Has Become A Driving Force For Trade, Investment−PM Ngirente

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente says that the strong cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given birth to joint programs that seek to promote knowledge exchange and partnerships.

The Premier cited sectors in target which include real estates, logistics, agriculture, horticulture, air transport, healthcare and manufacturing.

He made the observation during the National day celebration which coincided with showcasing of Rwanda’s tourism potential and investment opportunities at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 today.

“I would like to thank our host, the United Arab Emirates government, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to us in particular and to all Expo participants since it opened its doors in October last year,” the Premier said.

As part of the National day celebration, the Government of Rwanda organized a two-day business forum in Dubai.

The celebration will be marked by both Rwanda and UAE pavilions and meetings on investment and partnership opportunities in Rwanda.

It will also include business that will run on February 2 and 3. It targets showcasing business opportunities in the country and fostering partnerships between local and international investors.

According to Yves Iradukunda, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Innovation and ICT, the business forum features Rwanda Development Board (RDB), Rwanda Finance Limited, Rwanda Mining Board, the Ministry of Health and Ministry of ICT and Innovation.

Rwanda pavilion welcomed over 300,000 visitors and served over 70,000 cups of coffee to date, according to official’s statistics from Expo Dubai.

Dubai Expo 2020 targets to attract 25 million visitors by the time it comes to an end on March 31, 2022.

Rwanda seeks to use Dubai Expo to provide information about the country’s development agenda, its ambitions toward Vision 2050, and also pitch business opportunities to potential investors.

“Expo Dubai 2020 is also an important platform for governments and business leaders to connect and discuss practical ways to attract investments,” Dr. Ngirente said.

“Today, as we gather with all of you to showcase Rwanda’s culture and attraction, we also pay tribute to people who exemplified the highest values of patriotism, sacrificing for the wellbeing of people,” he further said on this day which coincides with National Heroes Day in Rwanda.