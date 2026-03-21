Bank of Kigali Opens Rusizi II Branch to Ease Cross-Border Transactions

Bank of Kigali (BK) has officially opened a new branch at the Rusizi II border post, which connects Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in Mururu Sector, Rusizi District.

Although the branch has been operational for the past two months, it was formally inaugurated as part of the bank’s strategy to bring services closer to customers, particularly those engaged in cross-border trade. Desire Rumanyika, BK’s Chief Officer for Customer Experience and Digital Solutions, said the move is designed to ease access to banking services at the border.

“We established this branch to support people who frequently cross the border. Traveling to town for banking services has been costly and time-consuming, yet many transactions—such as payments for border-related documentation—require immediate access to financial services,” he said.

Cross-border traders, including BK clients operating in Bukavu in eastern DRC, say the branch has significantly reduced the burden of travel and improved efficiency.

Emmanuel Turatsinze, a trader, noted that previously, customers had to travel from Rusizi II to the town centre to deposit money, incurring transport costs and delays. “Now that BK is here at the border, it has saved us both time and money, and also reduced the risks associated with carrying cash,” he said.

Mark Emmanuel Baragizi, a trader based in Bukavu, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting improved access to foreign currency services. “It used to be difficult to cross from Bukavu and still have to go into town for banking. This branch is helping us access services more quickly, including US dollars, which are not easily available in our local banks,” he said.

Rodrigue Niyonkuru, representing the private sector in Rusizi District, said the new branch addresses a long-standing logistical challenge for traders. “Traveling from the border to Kamembe town took time and slowed business operations. Having a bank branch here will significantly improve service delivery. In business, time is money,” he said.

Rumanyika added that customer uptake has grown rapidly since the branch began operations. “In the first days, awareness was still low, with around 100 customers per day. Today, we are serving between 500 and 600 customers daily, which shows strong demand and value for both clients and the bank,” he said.

Bank of Kigali currently operates 66 branches nationwide. The launch also provided an opportunity for the bank’s leadership to engage directly with customers in Rusizi and Nyamasheke districts.

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