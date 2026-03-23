“Deliver or Step Aside” – President Kagame Issues Stark Warning to Leaders

President Paul Kagame delivered a blunt and uncompromising message to government leaders on Monday, demanding they move beyond rhetoric and take decisive action to address the challenges facing citizens.

Speaking at the Rwanda Military Academy in Gako during a high-level consultative meeting for central and local government officials, the President made it clear that holding office without delivering tangible results is no longer an option.

“If you cannot handle these responsibilities, why don’t you resign?” the President asked. “Bad things happen under your watch, and no one steps up to stop them.”

The President expressed deep frustration with a culture of inaction, where leaders witness systemic issues yet fail to intervene. He pointedly criticized officials who wait for top-down instructions instead of taking the initiative to solve local problems.

A System That Fails People Is Unacceptable

Kagame singled out corruption and weak service delivery as persistent failures that leaders can no longer excuse. “You already know the consequences of corruption and poor service. We cannot keep reminding you,” he emphasized.

He challenged leaders to apply basic fairness in their work, questioning why some demand bribes or delay services for citizens when they would not do the same to their own family members.

“If your mother, your brother, or your aunt were the ones [affected by poor service], would you act the same way?”, the President asked. “It must stop”, the President warned.

While Rwanda consistently ranks among the least corrupt nations globally, the President expressed frustration over persisting cases. He took aim at those who remain quiet in the face of graft, asserting that “silence is like being complicit.”

“Why should we continue to teach leaders against corruption?” he asked, noting that the dangers of such practices are well-known to everyone—except those profiting from them. He called on all Rwandans to actively denounce corruption wherever it appears.

In a stark example, Kagame recalled a case in Karongi district where a woman reportedly died after being denied care due to issues with her health insurance registration. He described the incident as a criminal failure, saying service should have been provided first, with administrative issues addressed later.

“That should never happen. systems exist to serve people, not the other way around,” he said.

Leadership Requires Initiative, Not Excuses

The President rejected what he described as passive leadership, warning against officials who wait to be directed instead of acting on their own. “You cannot be like cows to be herded. Leaders to think independently and use their judgment in solving problems.,” he said.

The Head of State also criticized a tendency to offer excuses instead of solutions, noting that many of the country’s persistent challenges are not complex, but remain unresolved due to lack of follow-through.

Kagame further cautioned leaders against being distracted by personal ambitions, particularly in light of upcoming elections. “If you are tired of working for the country, you are free to leave. leadership is a responsibility that requires full commitment,” he said.

He warned that public office should not be used to advance personal interests, stressing that those unwilling to serve should step aside for others who are ready.

We Cannot Rely on Miracles

From poor sanitation and illicit alcohol to school dropouts and crime, Kagame pointed to everyday issues that continue to affect communities. “These are problems we should not still have,” he said.

While acknowledging that not all challenges can be eliminated overnight, he emphasized that visible progress must be made. “Even if you improve five out of ten cases, there must be real effort,” he said.

Kagame underscored that Rwanda’s progress depends on action, not promises. “We cannot rely on God to do the work for us. We must do it ourselves,” he said. The President’s remarks leave little doubt about expectations going forward, leaders are required not just to plan, but to deliver measurable results.

Highlighting Rwanda’s fertile soil and favorable climate, the President urged local leaders to mobilize citizens for productive farming. He noted that Rwanda is fully capable of feeding itself and exporting a surplus.

Agriculture remains the backbone of the Rwandan economy, contributing roughly 25%–29% to the national GDP and employing approximately 65% of the population.

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