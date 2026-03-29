Rwanda Showcases Premium Coffee and Tea in Dakar, Targets West African Market Expansion

The Embassy of the Republic of Rwanda in Senegal has stepped up efforts to position Rwandan coffee and tea in West Africa, as part of a broader strategy to expand regional market access for the country’s top export crops.

This weekend, in Dakar, the Embassy hosted a high-level networking and tasting event aimed at promoting Rwanda’s globally recognised coffee and tea. The initiative introduced participants to the distinct aromas and quality of the products while opening pathways for trade partnerships and distribution across the region.

The event attracted members of the diplomatic corps, business leaders, media professionals and key influencers, who sampled a variety of Rwandan blends. Participants expressed strong interest in importing and distributing the products, with several indicating readiness to explore commercial agreements.

Speaking at the event, Rwanda’s Ambassador to Senegal, Festus Bizimana, underscored the strategic importance of coffee and tea to the country’s economy. He noted that coffee alone supports the livelihoods of more than 400,000 smallholder farmers, while the broader sector contributes significantly to rural incomes and national export revenues.

Coffee remains one of Rwanda’s leading export commodities, generating over $90 million annually, while tea exports bring in more than $100 million, placing both sectors among the country’s top foreign exchange earners. Together, they play a critical role in driving inclusive growth, particularly by empowering women and supporting cooperatives in rural communities.

Rwandan coffee, often classified as specialty grade, is highly sought after on international markets for its quality, traceability and unique flavour profiles, while the country’s tea is recognised for its consistency and high-altitude cultivation.

Ambassador Bizimana encouraged participants to become ambassadors of Rwanda’s products by integrating them into their daily consumption and business portfolios, highlighting the potential for long-term trade partnerships between Rwanda and Senegal.

The event concluded on a high note, with Rwandan coffee and tea earning widespread praise from attendees, reinforcing growing interest in the products and signalling promising opportunities for expanding Rwanda’s footprint in the West African market.

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