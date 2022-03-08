Int’l Women’s Day: Free Tennis Week Opens in Kigali

The Rwanda Tennis Federation has announced a women’s tennis week that will be part of celebrations to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day (IWD).

The free and all categories tennis training and awarding event will take place at IPRC Tennis court grounds in Kicukiro in Kigali city from March 8 to 12, 2022.

The event is aimed at promoting and encouraging women to play the game in Rwanda.

“The main purpose of this event is to promote gender balance and equality in Tennis,” said Philbert Ndugu, the Technical Director Rwanda Tennis Federation.