Marburg Virus: Ten Families Are Cheering Up

Five families on Thursday and five more on Friday have seen their family members return home after recovering from the Marburg virus which has so far claimed lives of twelve people in Rwanda in nearly ten days.

It must be a reason of celebration in the ten families given the concern of the society against the Marburg outbreak. Except for Thursday October 3 when the country did not record any fatality, the virus has claimed life of at least one patient since it was confirmed in Rwanda last week.

The Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana paid tribute to the medical personnel who are sparing no efforts to save lives.

“Today, five patients recovered, they will be discharged tomorrow and they are doing well. Let’s take this time to thank those who treated them. We shall overcome Marburg,” the Minister wrote on his twitter handle yesterday.

So far there are 41 confirmed cases, including four cases on October 4, 2024. Also on this date, one patient died from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 12.

Rwanda keeps following closely the evolution of the virus, and encouraging the general public to keep doing their work as usual, while exercising caution.

Yesterday, the Rwanda Development Board(RDB) ensured the tourists visiting Rwanda that their health and safety are assured. There is no travel restriction in the country.