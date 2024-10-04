Producer Pappito Music Explains Why He is No longer Producing Music

Local audio producer Nkuruzinza Augustine alias Pappito Music revealed that he has switched from producing music to events organizing and promotions Business.

The former sound engineer and audio producer ventured into the new business after working as a producer for various artists in a period of four years.

While speaking to KTpress, Pappito Music vehemently denied rumors that he was out competed by the young producers hence quiting the game.

“After years producing music I decided to make my own business of events planning, promotions and a music studio in order to give young talents platform to showcase their talents to the world. It’s not that I was pushed by the wave of young producers in the industry as some rumors has it,” says producer Pappito Music.

He named his new venture “Switch on music”, the company was established in 2021.

Born in Burundi but raised in Rwanda, Pappito music is an Entrepreneur and a music producer who began music career in 2017, with a passion for creating unique and innovative sounds.

Over the years, he worked with numerous artists like TBB an Afrobeat trio led by MC Tino.

He also collaborated on various projects, and developed a distinctive style that has earned him a recognition in the entertainment industry.

“In addition to my studio work, I also hosts and organize live music events, such as Black party,” he added

Through events and studio, Pappito Music is now looking for fresh talents with passion in emcing, singing and producing to mentor them and hire them as well.