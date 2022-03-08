Rayon Sports to Play a Friendly Game with Le Messager de Ngozi.

Rayon sports have expressed interest in playing friendly matches against Burundian local giants Le Messager de Ngozi.

According to the invitation letter released by the club yesterday, Rayon Sports have formally written requesting for a friendly match with Le Messager de Ngozi from Burundi national tie “Burundi Primus Ligue”.

The tentative date for the friendly match between both teams is Saturday, March 26.

The suggested dates fall within the FIFA international break period where various national leagues including Rwanda and Burundi must be in pause.

This comes after the blues failure to collect all three points from Eastern based, Etoile de l’Est.