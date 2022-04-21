EdTech Monday Is Back: Child Safety on the Internet at Center Stage  

EdTech Monday is back with a focus on understanding how early Rwandan young learners can access technology as a learning tool in an era where technology remains a cutting edge medium of communication, information and knowledge sharing.

EdTech Monday Rwanda is a product of the Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT in partnership with Rwanda ICT Chamber. The show focuses on leveraging technology to advance education and learning in Rwanda.

The show is aired in Kinyarwanda every first Monday of the month from 6PM to 7PM on KTRadio and streamed live on Kigali Today YouTube Channel.

The Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning in ICT seeks to close the gap in access to quality ICT leaders in secondary education to advance the integration of technology in education policies and practices across Africa.

The Episode of April is due on Monday 25, 2022 at 7pm with KTRadio’s presenter Ines Nyinawumuntu hosting educationalists and tech innovators to discuss “How early should learners embrace technology as a learning tool in Rwanda.”

Panelists include: Gilbert Munyemana, Deputy Director General of the National Child Development Agency, Delphine Uwineza, Product Manager at O’Genius Priority Ltd, Consolatrice Byiringiro, Future Coders Program Coordinator at KLab Rwanda, and Joseph Mugabo, the Director of Studies at Lycée de Kigali.

The panel will touch base on how early learners should embrace technology as a learning tool in Rwanda, tech driven education innovations currently in place and needed in Rwanda, the role of educators and Government in protecting children on the internet and at what age should a child be opened to the internet, among other issues.

Africa has more than 500 million internet users, placing the continent ahead of regions such as North America, South America, and the Middle East in terms of the absolute number of people online.

For instance, in Rwanda, the amount of Mobile Penetration Rate and internet consumption increased according to data provided by the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

As of October 2021, the Mobile Penetration Rate (number of active SIM cards per total projected population) was at 85.3%, while internet consumption has moved from 10,000 mbps in 2006 to over 111.000 mbps in 2021.

An integrated, Africa-wide conversation of EdTech Monday airs monthly on CNBC Africa and Mastercard Foundation Young Africa Works Facebook Page. Aligning to the monthly Africa theme, Mastercard Foundation offices in Rwanda, Kenya, Ghana, Uganda and Nigeria, in partnership with local EdTech support organizations, disseminate the discussions with local context, experts, nuances and case studies.