 AI Won’t Replace Teachers, But Will Empower Them – Experts

Technology experts have said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not designed to replace human intelligence or teachers, but rather to strengthen education by making learning and administrative work faster, smarter and more efficient.

The experts shared the view during EdTech Monday, a programme produced in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and aired on KT Radio on Monday, May 25, under the theme: “The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies in Advancing Data-Driven Education.”

As AI adoption continues to expand globally and in Rwanda, concerns remain over whether the technology could eventually replace classroom teachers. However, panelists dismissed the fears, insisting that AI should be viewed as a support tool that enhances, rather than substitutes, human capability.

Dr. Christine Niyizamwiyitira, an educational technology researcher and lecturer, said AI can help teachers save time and better understand student performance, particularly through real-time analysis of learner data.

She explained that manually tracking individual learner progress can take hours, while AI systems can quickly identify struggling students and generate insights that help teachers respond more effectively.

“AI cannot replace human intelligence or creativity,” she said, emphasizing that teachers remain central to guiding students and helping them develop critical thinking skills needed to assess AI-generated information responsibly.

Her remarks align with Rwanda’s broader push to position itself as a regional leader in responsible AI innovation through the National AI Policy spearheaded by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation and the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) Rwanda.

Dieudonné Uwimana, Director of Mastery Hub Rwanda, said AI-powered education tools are already helping reduce teachers’ administrative workload.

He cited exam marking as one of the areas where AI is proving useful, noting that grading lengthy tests for dozens of students can consume an entire day, while AI can complete initial assessments within minutes, allowing teachers to focus on review and quality assurance.

Uwimana also highlighted AI’s ability to securely process and store large volumes of educational data, while stressing the importance of producing digital learning content in Kinyarwanda to improve accessibility for both teachers and students.

Vedaste Uwishema, Director of Emerging Technologies at the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB), reassured teachers that AI will not lead to job losses in the education sector.

Instead, he said Rwanda’s current focus is on increasing awareness, building digital literacy and preparing teachers to effectively use emerging technologies in classrooms.

Uwishema revealed that Rwanda has intensified teacher training programmes in AI and educational technology through international partnerships.

He said that in 2025, a partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) trained 150 master trainers drawn from all districts across the country. The trainers later passed on the skills to fellow educators, bringing the number of teachers trained in educational technology to nearly 5,000.

The long-term objective, he added, is to equip all teachers nationwide with digital and AI-related competencies.

The discussion also highlighted infrastructure challenges slowing the growth of AI innovation in Rwanda and across Africa, particularly limited data centre capacity and the high computing power required to run advanced AI systems.

Panelists noted that Rwanda is exploring international cloud partnerships while also investing in long-term energy and digital infrastructure projects aimed at supporting future technology expansion.

Despite the challenges, the experts said Rwanda has made significant strides in digital transformation and urged students and educators alike to embrace computer literacy and emerging technologies to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Visited 10 times, 10 visit(s) today