Rwanda Launches FinTech Centre, Innovation Platform to Strengthen Startup Ecosystem

KIGALI – Rwanda has launched a FinTech Centre and the Innovate Rwanda platform, two initiatives designed to accelerate financial technology innovation and better connect the country’s growing startup ecosystem.

These were officially unveiled during the Inclusive FinTech Forum 2026, bringing together policymakers, investors, financial institutions and technology innovators from across the world.

Government officials say the initiatives will help create stronger links between entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem support organizations while positioning Rwanda as a regional hub for FinTech innovation.

Connecting Rwanda’s Innovation Ecosystem

Innovate Rwanda is a national digital platform designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the country’s innovation ecosystem, making it easier for innovators to identify funding opportunities, mentorship programmes and potential partners.

Officials say one of the biggest challenges facing entrepreneurs in Rwanda has been the difficulty in navigating the innovation ecosystem.

“When someone starts a company, the first question is often: who can help me? If you have an idea, you need to know where to find research support, incubation programs, market information and potential investors,” Esther Kunda, the Director General in charge of Innovation and emerging technologies at the Ministry id ICT explained.

Innovate Rwanda brings all that information together in one place and will also provide valuable insights for investors by allowing them to identify startups operating in specific sectors and assess their growth potential.

“Many organizations want to support startups but lack visibility on what others are doing. This platform allows them to see existing programs and identify gaps where new support initiatives are needed,” Kunda said.

FinTech Centre to Accelerate Innovation

The launch of the Rwanda FinTech Centre marks another milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen its financial technology sector. The centre is a joint initiative involving the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the Kigali International Financial Centre, the Rwanda ICT Chamber, the Rwanda FinTech Association, and Luxembourg Cooperation.

Rwanda’s FinTech ecosystem currently includes more than 100 companies, with the majority operating in digital payments and lending services. However, experts say the sector still has significant room for growth in areas such as digital banking, savings and insurance products.

Hortense Mudenge, the CEO of Kigali International Financial Centre, a hub for financial services and investment, says the new centre will help unlock that potential by creating a collaborative platform for the industry. “The Rwanda FinTech Centre represents the next phase of Rwanda’s financial innovation journey,” she said.

“By bringing financial institutions, innovators, regulators and investors together, we are creating an ecosystem that translates policy ambition into practical solutions that expand access to finance,” she explained.

The centre will also support partnerships between FinTech startups and traditional financial institutions to develop new digital financial services.

Building the Future of Digital Finance

Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said the initiative reflects the government’s broader ambition to position Rwanda as a leading innovation hub in Africa.

“The Rwanda FinTech Centre will play a critical role in advancing our ambition to build a vibrant digital economy. We encourage all stakeholders to actively engage with the centre and contribute to shaping the future of financial innovation,” she said.

Officials say the centre will focus on strengthening partnerships, building capacity within the FinTech sector and supporting the implementation of Rwanda’s FinTech Strategy.

With Rwanda already achieving financial inclusion levels above 90 percent, the next challenge will be expanding access to more sophisticated financial services such as credit, savings, investments and insurance.

Through these initiatives policymakers hope to unlock new opportunities for entrepreneurs and accelerate the growth of digital finance across the continent.

