How Late Paul Farmer Started A Famous Hospital, University in Remote Village of Rwanda

Friends, personnel who worked with/under Paul Farmer and patients who were fortunate to see him, government officials and all those who met him at least once in their life on Saturday April 2, joined the family of the deceased in requiem mass.

Tributes to this American physician, philanthropist and friend of Rwanda who died on February 21 continue to remind what a great person Paul was.

From, Saint Michel Cathedral in the heart of the capital Kigali, they were in hundreds, all sharing the great heart that had accommodation for every soul on his way.

One of the people who met Dr. Paul Farmer when he was starting to write history in Rwanda’s healthcare system is Dr. Tharcisse Mpunga the current Minister of State in Rwanda’s Ministry of Health.

In 2009, the medical doctor met Paul Farmer at the Butaro hospital which was under construction in Burera district, Northern Rwanda.

He started watching the great work full of zeal and hope, despite a few believing in him. Then came the launch of the hospital, January 24, 2011, a day that attracted Mpunga’s attention.

“During the tour of this hospital, President Paul Kagame who was guest of honour challenged us and asked a very simple question: How are you going to maintain this hospital at this level of standard while serving this surrounding community with limited resources?” Dr. Mpunga who opened the floor of speeches said at Saint Michel.

Dr. Paul who believed in people turned to Dr. Mpunga and asked him another simple question in his turn, in regard to President’s challenge.

“Are you ready? Then I said Yes Sir! But in reality, I didn’t have a very clear understanding how I would do that,” said Mpunga.

After the following two weeks, Mpunga and his team from Butaro hospital gathered around Dr. Paul and started developing the vision of the hospital, always mindful of the challenging question of President Kagame.

They came up with a vision first to serve as a centre of excellence-by attracting several talents and skills, bringing in professionals, collaborating with other medical institutions from Rwanda and beyond.

They set a vision of selling their services to the community around and beyond and to make the hospital a teaching hub starting with the local community by using the design of the hospital.

They then decided that the hospital would economically empower the neighboring community by means of employment.

“A part from clinicians, other staff of the hospital were picked from the area,” said Dr. Mpunga.

“We also wanted the hospital to be a teaching site.”

I want a school here

Mpunga also recalls another important date in the life of Paul Farmer.

“One day Paul came and joined us in a beautiful place of the hospital where we used to have coffee from and said: You know! I need a school here. Everyone in the room was surprised because what we were trying to do was totally different from having a school,” Mpunga said.

“We wondered: what kind of school? A nursery school, secondary school…we needed to understand how a school could come in that business of ours.”

One year later, they started a cancer centre.

“I remember it was a Sunday near Galaxy Hotel. Doctor Agnes Binagwaho, Paul Farmer, some clinicians from King Faisal Hospital and CHUK were brainstorming on how it would look like. Most people said a cancer centre in this remote area?”

Mpunga recalls that Dr. Paul defied them and said: “ I need services there because there are people who are suffering and those in remote area deserve better service than those who are in the city because they have alternatives.”

They started preparing the ground, working with experts and in July 2012, they started the cancer centre.

“But to tell the truth, none of us, hospital staff had any expertise in cancer area, but with the help of Paul Farmer and people with great expertise, we got it,” said Dr. Mpunga.

“Today, we have an international cancer centre which addresses cancer cases in general, starting with screening, detection, treatment, and radiotherapy services.”

A lot happened ever since, including decentralization of services from the hospital to the health centers, etc.

Today, said Mpunga, if you read publications around Butaro hospital, it is very encouraging and inspiring.

One week before the passing of Paul Farmer, he called Mpunga informing him about the work that was going on at Butaro hospital.

“We were planning to meet in the following week, unfortunately it did not happen. I would like everyone here to believe that Paul’s legacy will live on forever through the organization he has founded – Partners in Health,” said Mpunga.

His legacy will also continue through the University of Global Health Equity, the equity health system he advocated for and helped to strengthen and a generation of young change makers he inspired who believe health as a human right.

He will be remembered through the life of patients and other vulnerable people he served and also the young generation who benefited school fees from the foundation he put in place.

“Death is something inevitable. When a man has done what he considers to be his duty to his people and his country, he can rest in peace,” Mpunga quotes late President Nelson Mandela.

“I am very convinced that Paul Farmer has done his duty now it is our mission to continue in the same direction and carry on his legacy,” Mpunga said.