EdTech Monday to Focus on Refugees’ Education in Rwanda

The EdTech Monday Episode is back on air this May 30, 2022 with a focus on understanding how to use education technology to drive better learning for refugees in Rwanda.

Edtech is a education program sponsored by Mastercard Foundation Centre for Innovative Teaching and

Learning in ICT and Rwanda ICT chambers and aired on KTRadio and KigaliToday YouTube channels on every last Monday of the month from 6-7PM.

The listener engaging show airs in Kinyarwanda and it focuses on leveraging technology to advance education and learning in Rwanda.

According to a United Nations Refugees agency (UNHCR) report, only 68 percent are enrolled in primary school, 34 per cent in secondary, and only 5 percent in tertiary education.

Even when they are at school, refugee students in Africa often learn in extremely tough conditions, in overcrowded classes with limited resources which leaves millions of refugee students struggling to catch up with their education.

Under the theme “Using Edtech To Drive Better Learning For Displaced Youth/Refugees In Rwanda” a panel of three speakers will focus on painting the picture of what education is taking place in refugee camps and possible Edtech related solutions being planned.

The panel will include Janvier Ismaël Gasana Chief Education at Maison Shalom International, Yussouf Ntwali the CEO at BAG Innovation and Cynthia Niyongere a Student from University of the People.

The trio will discuss the situation in and challenges of educational technology in camps, what should EdTech companies and innovators contribute to leverage Rwandan educational technology in this context, and what should the government and NGOs do to ensure effective access to educational technology for displaced people and refugees in Rwanda?

Refugees Situation at a glance:

Forced displacement has reached its highest level in Africa with official statistics indicating that in 2020, the number of displaced people in Sub-Saharan Africa reached an alarming record of 35.9 million people, representing 45% of the total number of refugees globally.

This category of persons who live in host countries under the care of the UNHCR, normally face issues of access to education, financial inclusion and loans, health services and identification among many others.

The 2021 Africa Private Sector Forum on Forced Displacement dubbed “36MillionSolutions” held in Rwanda made a commitment to finding solutions to problems faced by refugees and displaced persons especially in the education, health and economic segments.

Rwanda has put focus on achieving inclusiveness of refugees and different policies translated into action to contribute to the socio-economic progress of both refugees and host communities.

For instance in Rwanda, all refugees aged 16 years and above, like any other Rwandan, have been issued with ID card to enable them get access to various services, and government provides education for 55,000 refugee students who enrolled in various education levels, from early childhood, to primary through secondary schools,

In health, all refugees based in camps receive healthcare services at no cost while urban refugees are enrolled in the National Community Based Health Insurance Scheme known as Mutuelle de santé.

On financial inclusion, through Government and partners, various projects owned by refugees and host communities have been funded, alongside loans and cash grants extended to refugees to support their livelihood activities including money to start small businesses and to improve their agricultural activities.