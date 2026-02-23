MURIKA Launches to Power Rwanda’s Creative Economy with a New Digital Home for Talent, Opportunities and Growth

Kigali, Rwanda February 20, 2026 MURIKA, Rwanda’s new digital platform for the creative sector, officially launches today, offering the country’s first structured digital ecosystem

designed to help creatives build professional careers, access real opportunities, and connect with clients, collaborators and institutions.

As Rwanda’s creative economy continues to expand, MURIKA addresses key barriers that have historically limited creative professionals, including low visibility, fragmented networks and the lack of trusted professional infrastructure.

Built as a structured ecosystem not a social network MURIKA brings together verified creative profiles, professional portfolios, a transparent opportunity marketplace, community collaboration spaces and practical industry resources.

The platform enables creative work to transition from informal activity into sustainable, income- generating careers. The launch is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Arts

(MoYA), L’Espace, KinaRwanda and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

MURIKA represents a significant step towards building long-term digital infrastructure for Rwanda’s creative economy. A new digital home for Rwanda’s creative talent MURIKA is designed to address the most common challenges creatives face, including limited visibility, unclear hiring processes, unpaid opportunities and the lack of trusted professional tools.

Through MURIKA, creatives can:

Buildverified professional profiles and portfolios Access structured and transparent opportunity listings

Connectwith discipline-based creative communities

Learn through a knowledge hub covering pricing,contracts, intellectual property and career development “MURIKA is a major step forward for Rwanda’s creative community,” said Malik Shaffy, Managing Director of “For a long time, talent has been everywhere, but opportunities and visibility have not been organised. MURIKA changes that. It gives creatives a place to be seen, trusted and paid. It gives clients a direct path to verified talent. This is how we grow a creative economy that truly pays.” David Sindambiwe, a Kigali-based visual creative, said, “Platforms like MURIKA are important because they give creatives visibility and access to opportunities that were previously difficult to find. It creates a more professional environment where our creative work is structured, respected and valued.”

Now live

MURIKA is now in its beta phase, allowing creatives, clients and partners to join the platform, test its features and provide feedback to help improve the system.

Creatives can create profiles, showcase their portfolios and access opportunities. Organisations and clients can discover verified talent and collaborate with confidence. The public is encouraged to share feedback through MURIKA’s social media channels on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram as part of the platform’s ongoing development, visit this site.

About MURIKA MURIKA is Rwanda’s digital platform for the creative economy. It connects

creative talent to real opportunities, strengthens professional standards, and provides tools and infrastructure that support sustainable careers and long-term industry growth.

Partners

MURIKA is supported by the Ministry of Youth and Arts (MoYA), the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), L’Espace and KinaRwanda.

Website: https://www.murika.rw

