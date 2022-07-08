Israël Bimpe Joins Irembo As New CEO

Irembo, an e-Government platform that enables access to government services has announced Israël Bimpe as its new Chief Executive Officer.

According to a statement released today, he will take over effective July 12th, 2022, replacing Faith Keza, who joined Irembo in 2017 and has been Irembo’s CEO since 2018.

Bimpe joins the online platform from Zipline where he led the national implementation in Rwanda, before heading the company’s drone services across Africa.

Bimpe has also been serving on the board of Irembo since June 2020.

According to Irembo, Keza leaves to enroll at the Harvard Business School for a two-year MBA program.

“It has been such a pleasure to lead the fantastic team we have at Irembo and work with mission-oriented partners in the Government of Rwanda to improve public service delivery. Israël’s insights and support as a board member have been invaluable over the past 2 years and I can’t think of anyone better to lead Irembo to its next great chapter,” Keza said.

“I am truly honored to join the extraordinary Team Irembo as Chief Executive Officer at such an exciting time for the company. I have long admired the brand and platform the team has created and everything the company stands for,” Bimpe said.

“I have a deep appreciation for what it takes to scale a business like this to the next level. Building on the existing foundation, together, we will capture the next waves of growth for Irembo to continue driving Rwanda and Africa’s digital transformation.”