City of Kigali Has Yet To Bridge Gap in Public Toilets

The city authorities say commercial buildings should establish toilets for their clients to prevent them from moving long distances looking for public toilets, or polluting areas near roads.

“In seven places, construction of public restrooms began in April of this year. There are eight public restrooms available,” Marie-Solange Muhirwa, Chief Urban Planner of the city said.

“Each public toilet has eight rooms.”

She pointed out that they will keep outlining various locations of convergence in the city for them to have public toilets.

The challenge follows year-to-year urban population that is exerting direct pressure on the government, prompting officials to rethink sustainable solutions in the city.

For example, in 2012, the population census put Kigali’s population at 1.135 million, making it home to 16% of the country’s population then.

This year, the population of Kigali is estimated at 1,208,000, representing an increase of 3.25% from last year’s 1,170,000, according to United Nations Macrotrends.

Forty-two (42) sites where to construct more public toilets have been identified thus far, and the exercise is still underway.

She pointed out that the City of Kigali is also in talks with all Petrol Stations, for them to have public toilets.

In 2019, the City of Kigali conducted a study and found a need for 176 public restrooms.

According to city officials, 101 public restrooms were open as of the end of last year, while 11 were still under construction.