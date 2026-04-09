Delayed Justice: The Shadow of the ‘Akazu’ Lingers as French Court Stalls Agathe Habyarimana Ruling

KIGALI – A long-running investigation into Agathe Kanziga, widow of former Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana, remains unresolved after a French court postponed its much-anticipated decision on whether to proceed with or dismiss her case linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The ruling, initially expected on April 8, 2026, has now been deferred to May 6, extending a legal process that has spanned nearly two decades and highlighting the complexity surrounding one of the most closely followed genocide-related cases in France.

A Case Marked by Delays and Legal Reversals

The case against Kanziga was first opened in 2008 following a complaint filed by a France-based victims’ rights organization. Since then, the investigation has faced a turbulent path, including a dismissal in August 2025 when investigating judges cited insufficient evidence to prove her role as an accomplice.

Each closure, however, has been challenged by prosecutors and civil parties, reflecting persistent efforts to keep the case alive. That 2025 dismissal was immediately appealed by the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT), prompting the Paris Court of Appeal to review whether the case should finally proceed to trial or be definitively dropped.

Central to the investigation is whether Kanziga was the matriarch of the “Akazu,” the influential inner circle accused of orchestrating the genocide that claimed more than one million lives. Kanziga fled Rwanda within days of the genocide’s outbreak, famously evacuated by French troops during Operation Turquoise, and has lived in France since 1998 despite repeated extradition requests from Kigali.

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