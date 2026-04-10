Fighting Genocide Ideology is a Responsibility We Will Not Waver From – Rwanda’s Prime Minister

Rwanda’s Prime Minister Dr. Justin Nsengiyumva on Thursday warned that genocide denial and ideology continue to persist beyond Rwanda’s borders, singling out the Democratic Republic of Congo as a key area of concern.

Speaking during the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Ngororero Sector, this April 10, 2026 Nsengiyumva said those promoting genocide ideology remains active and warned against global inaction.

“They continue to propagate the ideology of Genocide, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” he said. “All this is being done with international organizations watching, as happened in Rwanda in 1994 and before.”

The prime minister drew parallels between the current situation and the international community’s failure to prevent the 1994 genocide, stressing that silence and inaction can enable atrocities.

He said Rwanda’s position remains firm, noting that the country has made a deliberate choice to prevent any recurrence of genocide.

“The choice we have made as Rwandans, as the President of the Republic reiterated, is that the Genocide against the Tutsi will not happen again in Rwanda,” he said.

Nsengiyumva’s remarks come amid ongoing regional tensions and longstanding concerns by Kigali over the presence of groups and narratives linked to genocide ideology in eastern Congo.

He emphasised that remembrance must go beyond ceremony and serve as a warning against denial, revisionism and incitement, wherever they occur.

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today