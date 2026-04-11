BK Group Remembers 15 Former Employees Killed in the Genocide Against the Tutsi

KIGALI – Bank of Kigali (BK) Group Plc on Friday commemorated 15 of its former employees who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in a solemn event held at the Kigali Genocide Memorial at Gisozi.

The ceremony brought together staff, families of the victims, and officials to honor the lives of the employees and reflect on the impact of the genocide. It followed an earlier tribute at the bank’s headquarters, where wreaths were laid at the BK Genocide Memorial.

Those remembered include Ignace Bukombe, Faustin Semuhungu, Thacien Namahoro, Edison Gapira, Emmanuel Masengesho, Alain Mudenge, Callixte Karega, Eulade Ndayambaje, Laetitia Umugwaneza, Athanasie Bamurange, Esperance Uwayirege, Thadée Ndejuru, Simon Munyantwari, Claver Kayumba, and Joseph Maniraho.

BK Group also renewed its appeal for information regarding the family of Claver Kayumba, whose relatives remain unknown more than three decades later.

During the event, BK employee Innocent Kamanzi shared a personal testimony, recounting how his family fled persecution as early as 1959 and sought refuge in Bugesera. He said the violence and displacement continued until 1994, until the internvention of the Inkotanyi ended the genocide.

“We returned with nothing and started from zero. Today, we have rebuilt our lives and live in a country that guarantees rights for everyone,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of BK Group Plc, Uzziel Ndagijimana, expressed solidarity with the families of the victims, saying the institution will continue to support them as part of its extended community.

Hon. Marie Alice Kayumba Uwera, Executive Director in Charge of National Unity and Community Resilience at the Ministery of National Unity & Civic Engagement encouraged survivors to remain strong.

“As Rwanda continues to draw strength from its history to build a more united and resilient future, I strongly encourage you to stay strong during this 32nd commemoration period,” she said.

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