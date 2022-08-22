New Salary Structure: Head Teachers Up to Rwf1.3M

Following the increase of teachers’ salaries early this month, the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA) has released a new salary structure, where a head teacher may take home up to Rwf 1 million and beyond.

The structure that was first announced this month by Prime Minister and followed by a ministerial order indicate an increase by 88% of salary of a teacher with A2 level.

In this structure which cuts across all sectors, 42-year experienced head teacher will take home Rwf1.32 million, per month.

MIFOTRA says the government increases salaries every three years and a head teacher with a Bachelor’s degree, with 42 year experience will take home Rwf1.32million per month.

A fresh headteacher or Grade2 (1-3 years’ experience) with Bachelor’s degree will earn a gross salary of Rwf541,644 (earn before taxes, benefits and other payroll deductions) and net salary of Rwf314,450, also known as take home.

The deductions include pension fees, health insurance fees, and maternity fees.

A fresh teacher or Grade2 (1- 3 years’ experience) with a degree earns a gross salary of Rwf418,147 and net salary of Rwf246,384. With 42 year of experienced teacher will be taking home Rwf709,811.

A fresh, or Grade2 Director of Studies (DOS) and disciplinary teacher with Bachelor’s degree will be earning Rwf283,656 net, and Rwf306,990 take home for those with Grade3(4-6 years’ experience).

For DOS and disciplinary teachers with Grade 5(10-12 years’ experience), he/she will be earning a net salary of Rwf323,742 and those with 42 years’ experience will be earning a net salary of Rwf747,083.

A school employee who is not a teacher, but with a Bachelor’s degree will be earning a net salary of Rwf225,439 and Rwf688,868 for those with 42 years of experience.

The fresh, or Grade2 Deputy Director of Studies (DDOS) and deputy disciplinary teacher with diploma will be earning a net salary of Rwf283,656 and Rwf633,759 for those with 42 years of experience.

The fresh teacher with a diploma earns a take home of Rwf191,811 and Rwf541,914, for those with 42 years of experience.

According to the MIFOTRA, a fresh head teacher with Teacher’s Training (TTC) certificate will earn a net salary of Rwf152,525. The Grade3 head teacher (4–6-year experience) will earn Rwf164,543, Grade5 (10–12-year experience) Rwf173,954, and Rwf394,806 for 42 years’ experience.

A fresh DDOS and deputy disciplinary teacher with TTC certificate will earn Rwf108,488, the Grade3 (4-6 experience) will earn Rwf115,294, Grade5 earns Rwf121,229, and over Grade 5(13-27 years) will earn Rwf127,669 and 42 years’ experience will take home Rwf239,513.

For a fresh teacher with TTC certificate will also earn Rwf108,488, Grade3 will take home Rwf115,294, Grade5 Rwf121,229, over Grade5 is Rwf127,669 and those teachers with 42 years will take home Rwf239,513.

The school employees who are not teachers, but with certificates will earn Rwf97,826 and Rwf228,851 for those with 42 years of experience.

According to MIFOTRA, other employees who are not teachers, but with certificates also take home Rwf97,826.

A new structure follows, compensation enhancement program that the government unveiled this month and will increase elementary school teachers’ salaries by 88%, benefiting the profession as a whole.

Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, made the announcement while speaking to a joint session of the Parliament about the successes of the government in the education sector in accordance with the National Strategy for Transformation (NST1).