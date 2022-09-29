France Court to Try Genocide Fugitive Eugene Rwamucyo

The French judiciary has agreed to try Rwandan genocide suspect Dr. Eugene Rwamucyo, 62.

The Collectif des Parties Civiles pour le Rwanda (CPCR), which advocates to bring Genocide suspects in France to book, filed a case against Rwamucyo in 2007.

Rwamucyo is notably accused of having participated in meetings that planed the genocide in former Butare prefecture during the 1994 among other Genocide crimes.

He was arrested in May 2010 in Paris while attending a funeral of another Rwandan, Jean-Bosco Barayagwiza, co-founder of Radio-television libre des mille collines (RTLM) which propagated extremist Hutu ideology and incitement to hatred against Tutsi.

The Versailles Court of Appeal, however, opposed his extradition in September 2010, ordering his release.

French Prosecutors now seem set to initiate a trial.

The Paris Court of Appeal confirmed Wednesday, September 28 the referral to the assizes of Rwamucyo for genocide and crimes against humanity, AFP learnt from concordant sources.

The investigation chamber of the court of appeal confirmed, in all its provisions, the order of partial dismissal and indictment of Rwamucyo, indicated a judicial source.

Rwamucyo, who now resides in Belgium, was sentenced in absentia in 2007 in Rwanda to life imprisonment.

A doctor at the Maubeuge hospital (northern France), he was suspended in October 2009 and when the establishment’s management learned that he was the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by Kigali, he was fired.