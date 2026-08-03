Government Closes Another 100 Factories Making Crude Alcohol

KIGALI — Rwanda has widened its nationwide crackdown on unsafe alcoholic beverages, shutting down another 101 manufacturing facilities as authorities intensify efforts to contain a deadly public health crisis.

The Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) also ordered the immediate recall of 147 alcoholic beverage products manufactured by the affected companies.

The latest action brings the total number of factories closed in the past two days to 109, while 185 alcoholic beverage products have been ordered off the market.

The crackdown follows a wave of deaths and serious illnesses linked to illicit alcohol. Health authorities say at least 50 people have died, more than 100 others have lost their eyesight, and over 500 people sought treatment between January and June after consuming contaminated alcoholic drinks.

The latest list includes manufacturers of banana-based alcoholic beverages, ginger-flavoured alcoholic drinks, pineapple wines, cocktails and other locally produced alcoholic beverages found to be operating in violation of food safety and manufacturing standards.

Rwanda FDA revoked the manufacturing licences of all affected companies with immediate effect and ordered manufacturers to recall all affected products from the market within three working days.

Distributors and retailers have also been instructed to stop selling the affected products and return all remaining stock to manufacturers. Consumers have been urged to stop drinking the listed brands immediately.

The regulator warned that enforcement operations will continue and that additional manufacturers could face similar action as inspections continue across the country.

The latest enforcement follows Sunday’s closure of eight factories and the recall of 38 alcoholic beverage products, bringing the total number of facilities shut down since the operation began to 109.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) said the nationwide operation is targeting more than 207 alcohol manufacturing facilities suspected of producing or distributing unsafe alcoholic beverages.

RIB also confirmed that at least 50 people have been arrested in connection with the manufacture and distribution of illicit alcohol, while other suspects remain at large.

Authorities say anyone convicted of manufacturing or distributing illicit alcohol faces three to five years in prison and fines ranging from Rwf3 million to Rwf5 million.

The operation has also led to the seizure and destruction of illegal alcoholic beverages worth more than Rwf716 million, while courts have imposed fines exceeding Rwf314 million.

Health Minister Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana has described the situation as a public health epidemic.

He said victims have suffered not only blindness but also permanent brain disorders, liver disease and severe kidney damage. Several young people are currently undergoing dialysis after their kidneys were damaged by contaminated alcohol.

In one of the deadliest incidents, 18 people died in a single day in Bugesera District after consuming contaminated alcohol.

Investigators say laboratory tests found methanol, a highly toxic industrial chemical, in some of the drinks. Authorities warn that even 10 centilitres of methanol can be fatal. They have also uncovered the illegal use of industrial ethanol and other unauthorized chemicals in alcohol production.

Officials say illicit alcohol has become more than a public health problem.

RIB says it is increasingly linked to domestic violence, assaults, road traffic crashes, family breakdown and other forms of crime, making it a growing national security concern.

The crackdown forms part of a broader government campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

President Paul Kagame has consistently used public speeches to warn about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse, particularly among young people, describing the problem as a threat to the country’s future.

The government is also implementing the national “Tunywe Less” (Drink Less) campaign, championed by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, who has repeatedly urged Rwandans to avoid alcohol and drugs through her public engagements.

Last week, the government convened a high-level consultative forum bringing together senior security officials, local government leaders and other key institutions to coordinate the national response to the growing crisis.

The Ministry of Education has also declared all schools and surrounding areas Alcohol-Free Zones.

Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana said there will be zero tolerance for alcohol among students, teachers and all other people working within school compounds.

Businesses operating around schools have also been prohibited from selling alcoholic beverages.

The government has simultaneously tightened controls on the importation and use of ethanol and other industrial chemicals that can be diverted into the production of illicit alcohol.

Authorities say inspections, investigations and enforcement operations will continue, warning that more manufacturing facilities could be shut down in the coming days as the nationwide crackdown intensifies.

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