Rwanda Gov Bans Dozens of Alcohol Drinks Amid Deadly Health Crisis

KIGALI, Rwanda — Rwanda has closed eight alcoholic beverage manufacturing plants and ordered the recall of at least 38 alcoholic drink brands from the market.

The sweeping action, announced by the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA) on Saturday, follows regulatory inspections that found the affected manufacturers in violation of regulatory requirements. The agency also revoked their manufacturing licences.

The crackdown comes as Rwanda battles one of its worst alcohol-related public health crises in recent years.

According to health authorities, between January-June 2026, at least 50 people have died after consuming contaminated alcohol.

More than 100 others have gone blind, either permanently or partially.

Several young people have also suffered severe kidney damage. Some are now undergoing dialysis after their organs were seriously affected.

The crisis has also taken a heavy social toll.

Authorities say harmful alcohol consumption has contributed to family conflicts, domestic violence, community fights and the breakdown of marriages in some affected communities.

The latest crackdown is part of a broader government campaign against alcohol and drug abuse.

President Paul Kagame has been the country’s most prominent voice on the issue. In many of his public speeches, he has repeatedly warned about the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse, describing them as a threat to Rwanda’s future, especially among young people.

The government has also been running the national “Tunywe Less” (Drink Less) campaign to encourage responsible alcohol consumption.

The campaign’s leading public advocate has been First Lady Jeannette Kagame, who frequently uses public events and speeches to urge Rwandans, particularly young people, to stay away from alcohol and drugs.

Last week, the government convened a high-level national consultative forum bringing together senior security officials, local government leaders and other key institutions to discuss how to respond to the growing public health emergency caused by unsafe alcohol and substance abuse.

The Ministry of Education has also stepped up preventive measures.

It recently declared all schools and their surrounding areas “Alcohol-Free Zones”.

Education Minister Joseph Nsengimana said there will be zero tolerance for alcohol among students, teachers and everyone working within school premises.

Businesses operating around schools will also not be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages.

Government has also imposed a national regulatory mechanism for gatherings such as parties that require food and drinks. Organizers are required to file permission request on which they have to show drinks will be consumed, and who will be preparing the food.

The above comes after several cases where groups of people have ended up in hospital suffering from drinking crude alcohol or food poisoning.

The government has simultaneously tightened controls on the raw materials used to manufacture alcohol.

Rwanda FDA has introduced stricter licensing and inspection requirements for the importation of ethyl alcohol (ethanol) and reinforced controls on methanol and other industrial chemicals that can be diverted into the production of illicit alcohol.

Under the FDA directive, manufacturers must immediately recall all affected products.

Distributors and retailers have been ordered to stop selling the products and return all remaining stock.

Consumers have been urged to stop drinking the affected brands immediately.

Manufacturers have been given three working days to submit recall reports.

The regulator warned that anyone who fails to comply will face legal action.

The eight companies whose factories have been closed are Ingufu Gin Ltd, NBG Ltd, SKY Drop Industries Ltd, Africana Buffalo Ltd, NOPA Company Ltd, Roots Investment Group Ltd, Rugali Agro-processing Company and Zhonglu Industrial Liability Company Ltd.

The FDA specifically listed 38 alcoholic beverage products for recall.

The brands include Red Waragi, Rabiant Gin, Ngufu Gin, King’s Vodka, Royal Castle Gin, Medal Gin, United Flavoured Gin, Bombastic Coconut Flavoured Gin, Saint Nero Gin, African Buffalo Gin, Charging Whiskey, Moonlight Vodka, ENAK Gin, Be One Gin, RACK Gin and Z.C.N Milestone Whisky, among others.

The regulator said the recall extends beyond the 38 named products.

It applies to all alcoholic beverages produced by the eight manufacturers, meaning the total number of affected products is likely to be higher.

The FDA also said more manufacturing facilities could face similar action as inspections and enforcement continue across the country.

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