New York Academy Of Science Commits To Promote STEM Teaching

The New York academy of science, one of USA’s prestigious science academic institutions, has vowed to work with the government to promote teaching of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, also known as STEM.

It is a three-year program that aims to strengthen STEM education opportunities through training students to be solution providers at an early age.

Students will be tasked to solve food insecurity issues by using scientific research, and the internet and guided by professional researchers, they will learn to create urban gardens.

According to Rose Mary, Vice-President of New York Academy of Sciences the program targets students aged between 13-17 years old.

“When children are trained at an early age, they can be solution providers. The objective is to promote STEM teaching in the world. We have experienced scientific researchers who will guide and follow up on these training for solutions until they benefit owners and the country,” Rose Mary told the media during a press conference on September 9.

The event gathered scientific researchers, government officials, and teachers to discuss the improvement of STEM teaching in the world.

Scientific researchers’ commitment, joins government efforts to promote STEM teaching for students to acquire the 21st century and 4th Industrial Revolution education requirements, according to the Ministry of Education.

STEM is also referred to as the 4Cs, which means Critical Thinking, Creativity, Collaboration and Communication Skills, which the New York Academy of Sciences considers essential for any science career success.

STEM teaching concept was launched at FAWE Girls’ school in Kigali City, in February 2020. The school started with artificial intelligence projects that highlighted how the model can improve the education sector and alleviate education barriers.

According to Valentine Uwamariya, Minister of Education, partnership with applied sciences engineering and technology initiatives aims at building the technical-scientific capability of Africa.