65 Is A Beautiful Milestone Indeed – Mrs Kagame On President Kagame’s Birthday

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is today celebrating his birthday. Friends, the general public joined his family to share their best wishes to the head of state.

“It is always a blessing to celebrate Paul Kagame!; Happiest birthday to a wonderful leader; father, grandfather and husband. 65 is a beautiful milestone indeed. I am ever thankful for the family we have been given. You are a gift to us all!” the First Lady Jeannette Kagame signed on her twitter handle.

Mrs. Kagame posted a photo of her and her husband slicing a birthday cake.

Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, Rwanda’s Minister of Education also said: “Happy Birthday Your Excellency, Paul Kagame. You are a blessing to all of us Rwandans. Wishing you many more candles to blow.”

Mathilde Mukantabana, the Ambassador of Rwanda to the United States of America and Non-resident Ambassador to Argentina said: “May you enjoy many more years of happiness, prosperity and love from your family and Rwandan extended family.”

Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the Minister of Trade and Industry prayed that the God of Rwanda may grant Kagame long life.

Fred Siewe, President of the International Veterans Football Federation who was recently in the country to organise a world cup match for veterans in soccer, said “You are a visionary leader and a true inspiration to me personally. I wish you many more years of spreading your wisdom, which benefits each and every Rwandan citizen for the greatest good of Africa.”

Linus Gitahi, a Kenya business and media personality who currently serves as the Chairman of the Boards of Home Afrika, Diamond Trust Bank Group, AIB Capital Ltd, Oxygene Communications Limited wrote:

“You have demonstrated that leadership is everything. Whatever anybody says, Rwanda is increasingly becoming the best place to do business .Well done! …We are soon reclaiming that position though ….But such is a healthy competition.”

Many messages wished blessing to the President and congratulated him for leading the country to where it is today 28 years after the 1994 genocide against Tutsi.

One specific message of interest was from Augustin Nyabutsitsi, a former primary teacher at Rwengoro in Uganda, where the president studied as a refugee child.

He said that at this occasion he remembers the determined heart of Paul Kagame as a child.

“You were so young, calm and intelligent in class, always wanting to make things right and even today I see the same passion in the meetings you attend,” Nyabutsitsi said in a twitter video dabbed by Dr. Vedaste Shyaka.

Then came Mutesi Jolly, Miss Rwanda 2016.

“And God said to Rwanda that here is PAUL and with him you will escape any wars unharmed just like I ordered Moses to lead the Israelites out of Egypt across the Red Sea.”

Alice Nkulikiyinka, the Country Director BPN Rwanda, posted a photo of the Rwandan sky taken in the evening and was shining with a light yellow background as the sunset off from the land of a thousand hills.

Other messages from Rwandans indicated that the President is one of a kind and his contribution to the country’s development is highly appreciated.

This special birthday to President Kagame was also sealed with a special cultural dance from young Rwandans which was posted by Dr. Enock Rukun