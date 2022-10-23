Rwanda Polytechnic’s College-Kigali Closed Pending Investigation Into ‘Serious Theft’ Cases

For the next two weeks, none will be allowed to enter the Integrated Polytechnic Regional College(IPRC Kigali).

In a communique that was released this afternoon, Rwanda’s Ministry of Education(Mineduc) informed the general public that the campus of Rwanda Polytechnic(RP) IPRC Kigali is temporarily closed for two weeks, with immediate effects, to allow for ongoing investigation into serious cases of theft and misappropriation of public funds.

The communique further reads:”No one is allowed to enter the campus premises during this period”, and requested all individuals who may have useful information that could benefit the investigation to contact the nearest Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) branch.

Mineduc assured the students on campus currently, that they will be facilitated to regain their families and to be informed about the date of return to school on due time.