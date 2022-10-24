At Least Three Officials Arrested In Connection with Serious Theft At IPRC Kigali

The Principle of Integrated Polytechnic Regional College(IPRC) Kigali Mulindahabi Diogène has been arrested in connection with cases of serious theft and misappropriation of public fund.

It is a campus of Rwanda Polytechnic(RP) and there are five of the kind across the country.

The official was arrested together with the Director of Administration and Finance Muhimpundu Thomas and the Director of Logistics Mediatrice Uwantege.

Case of theft at IPRC was reported to the general public by Rwanda’s Ministry of Education(Mineduc) on Sunday, October 23.

The Ministry informed the General public that the school was closed with immediate effect for two weeks pending investigation into the matter.

The communique informed the students that they will be facilitated to return home, and after their vacation, none would be allowed to access its premises until further notice.

“Investigation is ongoing and some officials in connection with these crimes were arrested, including the College Pricinciple Diogene Murindahabi,” said Dr. Thierry Murangira, the Spokesperson of Rwanda Investigation Bureau(RIB) at the public television this morning.

The Minister of State in charge of TVET Claudette Irere said that the stolen equipment at IPRC are in three categories, including workshop equipment for class use, the school’s proper assets and assets destined to public use.

In this third category, Irere mentioned the cooking equipment-Muvero which the college makes to support the school feeding program for primary and secondary schools across the country.

“We cannot give boundaries to investigation. We hope that with time, investigators might find more,” she said.

Murangira said, that some of the assets that were stolen are being recovered and returned to the school.

He further said, that they happened to know the IPRC case in their routine duty and some tips from informants.

Minister Irere agrees that the school calendar will be disrupted mostly for the secondary level, which will require them to adjust to intensive program when the campus reopens.