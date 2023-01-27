Samuel Uwikunda to Officiate CAF Champions’ League Group Stages

Rwandan center and international referee Uwikunda Samuel will lead his compatriotes to officiate CAF champions league 2022-2023 group stage game between Coton Sport and Mamelodi Sundowns.

For the second time in history Rwandan referees will be represented in CAF champions’ league group stage games.

Uwikunda will be in action on 17th February officiating group B crush against Cameroonian giant Coton Sport and South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Cameroon.

He will be assisted by his homeland collegues Mutuyimana Dieudonne, Karangwa Justin and Ruzindana Nsoro as fourth official.

Uwikunda is not new in officiating African football competitions, having previously handled crucial matches in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup as well as the 2021 Under 20 AFCON in Mauritania.

Mutuyimana started his refereeing career in 2012, officiating second division games before he was promoted to referee the premier league in 2014.

Uwikunda is currently in Algeria where he is among other referees for officiating ongoing African Cup of Nations (CHAN).