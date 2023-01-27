Singer Weasel to Marry Sandra Teta after Harassment Feud

Ugandan singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo has announced plans to marry her Rwandan girlfriend Sandra Teta after a harassment feud that rocked both country’s social media in 2022.

In August 2022, the Weasel and Teta long standing relationship grabbed news headlines in the region after allegations of battering his lover (Sandra Teta).

The news made rounds following a video of Weasel storming a bar with their children whilst claiming that she was not being a responsible mother to their children.

Social media posts and rumors spread revealed how the two had a misunderstanding and these were followed by photos showing Sandra Teta with a bruised up face and returning to her home country Rwanda.

Despite these allegations, Teta, a Rwandan socialite who spends more time in Uganda, denied being beaten by Weasel and claimed she had been attacked by thieves who stole some of her possessions after a night out.

However, Teta’s story was not bought by her parents who then flew to Uganda and took her with them back to Rwanda, together with her children.

Sources indicate that Weasel has since been involved in several family meetings with Teta’s family to resolve their differences and this has seen Weasel make some changes in his lifestyle.

Just a few weeks ago, Weasel trimmed off his dreadlocks, a transformation that many people claimed was ordered by his lover’s parents.

Speaking to the Ugandan media on Monday January 23, 2023 at the Gwanga Mujje concert press briefing, Weasel accepted that he changed his appearance in preparation for his forthcoming introduction ceremony with Teta.

Despite him not sharing further details to do with the traditional wedding plans, Weasel noted that he is ready to settle down and be a good man to the mother of his children.

“I am ready to be a good husband. I am going to be introduced by my lover Sandra. That is the reason why I cut off my dreadlocks,” Weasel told a Uganda TV station.