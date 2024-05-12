Etoile de l’Est Relegated From Rwanda Premier League For Instant Return To Second Tier

Etoile de l’Est were relegated from the Rwanda Premier League on Saturday afternoon, following their drubbing 3-0 defeat to Bugesera at Ngoma Stadium.

Going into the ultimate league’s action, both sides knew they had to prevail to guarantee themselves yearning to stay in the top flight, and Etoile had seemingly turned things around recently, winning three consecutive matches.

Nonetheless, the Ngoma district-based outfit fired a blank in front of a home crowd as they were demoted to the second division after just one campaign in the first tier.

Pacifique Dukundane put the visitors, who were missing their talisman and league top scorer Elijah Ani, ahead in the 35th minute with a low long-range freekick before David Byiringiro doubled the lead two minutes later once more with a long-distance effort, seeing the hosts headed at halftime trailing 2-0.

With only four minutes into the second half, Faustin Niyomukiza crossed for Farouk Ssentongo, who efficiently headed into the bottom corner of the net to ensure his team clinched a monumental victory that helped them stay in the Rwanda Premier League.

This was the 17th league loss for Imama Amapakabo’s side this season, making them the side with the most defeats, and they have amassed 31 points from 30 games and finished in the rock bottom spot.

Meanwhile, Bugesera have finished the 2023-24 league season in the 13th position with 32 points.

“It would be a shame for the club to be relegated after being in the top flight for nine years. Therefore, I thank the players and all staff members who contributed to this,” Bugesera president Jean Claude Gahigi stated after the contest.

Etoile have been relegated to the second tier along with Sunrise, who won their final match 3-1 against Marines at Nyagatare Stadium, but it wasn’t enough to retain them in the first division as they finished 15th.

Saturday’s matchday 30 results:

Etoile de l’Est 0-3 Bugesera

Sunrise 3-1 Marines

Kiyovu Sports 1-0 Rayon Sports

Gorilla 2-1 Mukura