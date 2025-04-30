Home NewsNational Vivo Energy Commits Support for HVP Gatagara Visually Impaired Students
National

Vivo Energy Commits Support for HVP Gatagara Visually Impaired Students

by Abdoul Talibu
written by Abdoul Talibu 8:27 am

The Tugendane campaign is set to run long-term, with plans to scale up support and bring in other partners as the need is widespread across the country.

Vivo Energy has launched an inclusive campaign dubbed Tugendane (“Let’s Walk Together”) to support education for students with visual impairments by paying school fees for 60 learners for one academic year and providing educational tools for over 300 others.

The initiative was officially launched on Tuesday, April 29, at HVP Gatagara Rwamagana, a specialized school that currently enrolls 166 visually impaired students in both primary and secondary education.

The campaign is part of Vivo Energy’s social responsibility program under its subsidiary, Engine, which operates fuel stations across Rwanda.

Students at HVP Gatagara have long struggled with lack of tuition fees and essential learning materials, which has hindered their education.

Anitha Uwizeyimana, a Senior 4 student studying History and Geography, said financial constraints had nearly forced some students to drop out.

“You find yourself falling behind because of school fees,” she said. “In computer class, we had to share one machine among many students, and some of us were asked to buy our own devices—which many families couldn’t afford. That creates an environment where your learning ability is weakened due to constant obstacles.”

Another student, Damascène Manirakiza, in Senior 2, welcomed the support, saying it would not only ensure safety but also academic stability.

“I think this will help every student study without worry,” he said. “Materials will now be available on time, especially writing papers that were almost finished. We’ll be able to follow lessons like any other students.”

According to Jean Damascène Birindira, Director of HVP Gatagara Rwamagana, visually impaired students need specialized and expensive tools to study, including Braille paper, embossing machines, and digital reading devices.

The school has 50 such machines for all students, 30 Orbit Readers, and only two printers capable of producing Braille exam papers.

“The lack of such materials negatively impacts the quality of education,” he said. “A child without the necessary tools cannot properly follow the national curriculum or prepare for the job market.”

In announcing the commitment, Djiby Diene, Vivo Energy Rwanda’s Managing Director, said at the event: “We want to make sure that every student, regardless of ability, has an equal opportunity to learn and grow. This is only the beginning — we hope to expand this program with more partners to reach even more children.”

Djiby Diene, Vivo Energy Rwanda’s Managing Director

Speaking at the launch, Hans Paulsen, Deputy Executive Director of Vivo Energy Africa, said the company deliberately chose to support visually impaired children to ensure that no child is left behind due to lack of opportunity.

“They have dreams and goals like everyone else,” he said. “We support similar causes across Africa—especially for women, girls, and people with disabilities—to help them achieve their dreams.”

Hans Paulsen, Deputy Executive Director of Vivo Energy Africa

Vivo Energy says the Tugendane campaign is a long-term program and will work with other partners who want to support inclusive education. The first phase was launched in partnership with the Jordan Foundation.

The event was also graced by award-winning singer Aline Sano, who performed for and interacted with the students, bringing a sense of joy and celebration to the campaign’s launch.

Vivo Energy Rwanda will support HVP GATAGARA’s learners

 

Djiby Diene, Vivo Energy Rwanda’s Managing Director, and Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President of Vivo Energy Africa, interact with the students during the company’s visit

Award-winning singer Aline Sano joined the students at the launch event, offering words of encouragement and a performance that was warmly received.

