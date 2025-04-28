Russia Should Emulate DRC-Rwanda Peace Agreement – Andriy Yermak

Andriy Yermak, the Head of the Ukraine President’s Office, has suggested that Russia could take inspiration from the recent peace efforts between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

On April 25, Rwanda and DRC signed a Declaration of Principles in Washington, facilitated by the United States, to resolve their long-standing conflict in the Great Lakes region.

Yermak emphasized that this agreement is built on universally recognized principles of international law, including sovereignty, territorial integrity, and diplomatic conflict resolution.

He urged Russia to follow this example by agreeing to a complete and unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward ending its war against Ukraine. Yermak also highlighted that applying the principles of the UN Charter to end conflicts is just as feasible in Europe as it is in Africa.

“Russia can follow this example, stop its tactics of manipulation, procrastination, and terror against Ukraine’s civilian population, and agree to a complete and unconditional ceasefire as the first step toward ending the war against Ukraine,” Yermak wrote on Telegram this Monday.

In 2024, Time magazine recognized Yermak as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. His remarks reflect Ukraine’s ongoing push for diplomatic solutions to the war.

In a previous interview, Yermak proposed that in order to solve the Russia-Ukraine war, the presidents of Ukraine, Russia, and the US must be brought together on the same table.

At the funeral of Pope Francis, this Saturday, a face-to-face dialogue took place in St. Peter’s Basilica between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky- who were believed to be discussing peace plans.