Defending Champions As Kigali Withdraw from 2023 Peace Cup

The defending champions of Rwanda Peace Cup 2022 have withdrawn from this year’s edition, team communications officer told KT Press.

“The Management of AS Kigali regrets to announce that the team has withdrawn from the 2023 Peace Cup Edition”, a communique released on Sunday reads.

As Kigali’s communication officer Mrs Kankindi Anne Lise told KT Press, that the decision aims to focus on this year’s Rwanda premier league.

“Yes, the club withdrew from 2023 Peace Cup Edition to focus on ongoing Rwanda premier league 2022-2023,” she said refuting allegation that the withdrawal has a lot to do with financial struggle in the team.

As Kigali is the defending champion of FERWAFA Peace cup last edition 2022. They were crowned after defeating Rwandan army sponsored APR FC by 1-0.

FERWAFA Peace cup 22-23 is slated to start on February 7.

Meanwhile, after day 18th of the Rwanda Premier League, As Kigali sits in third position with 33 points, 4 points behind the table leaders APR FC.