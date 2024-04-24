Volleyball: Police VC finishes 6th in Africa Club Championship In Egypt.

In the recently concluded African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) Club Championship 2024 in Cairo, Egypt, Rwanda’s Police Volleyball Club clinched 6th place, on their first debut in the competition.

The tournament featured 21 teams from across Africa and spanned from April 14th to April23rd, 2024 where the host Al Ahly were crowned the competition winners.

Rwanda was represented by two teams: Gisagara Volleyball Club, the 2023 champions, and Police Volleyball, the runners-up in Rwanda’s 2023 championship.

While Gisagara and Police were in different groups, Police VC competed in Group B alongside teams like Kenya Ports Authority (Kenya), Green Buffaloes Volleyball Club (Zambia), University of Zimbabwe Wolves Club (Zimbabwe), and Volleyball Club Garde from Congo (DRC).

Gisagara volleyball was in group C alongside Port Autonome De Douala (Cameroon), Rukinzo Volleyball Club (Burundi), Asw Blida Sport ville de Blida (Algeria), Prisons Volleyball Club (Kenya) and Volleyball Club Espoir (DRC).

Police VC secured second place in their group, advancing to the Round of 16, where they triumphed over WATLemcen from Algeria with a 3-2 victory.

However, their journey was halted in the quarter-finals by Al Ahly from Egypt, losing 3-0 and failing to reach the semis. They then competed for the 5th-6th place ranking but were defeated by ASW Sport de Blida from Algeria in a tie-break set, ultimately finishing 6th.

In contrast, Gisagara Volleyball Club’s performance was disappointing, finishing 18th out of 21 teams, their worst showing yet, following APR VC’s 14th place finish in years ago.

Both teams are expected to return home this Thursday.