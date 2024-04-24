Kwibuka 30: betPawa Joins Rwandans In Genocide Memorial, Supports Survivor Families

In line with the 30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, tech-powered betting company betPawa has joined hands with Our Past Initiative to support families of Genocide survivors in Rwanda and also joined the nation in remembrance with a visit to Ntarama Genocide Memorial in Bugesera district.

Under the partnership with the local youth organisation that advocates for the wellbeing of survivors of the genocide and preservation of Rwanda’s history, betPawa will provide support to 825 vulnerable survivor families across nine districts in the Rwanda.

“betPawa remains committed to rebuilding communities by supporting genocide survivors to improve their overall welfare,” said Country Marketing Manager Fiona Munyana.

Through the organisation, betPawa will pay for a year’s health insurance to cover 667 of these families so that they can access essential medical services. An additional 158 families will be assisted to acquire domestic animals such as cows, sheep, animal feeds and sheds to help them earn a living by providing sustainable financial support.

“Thirty years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, it is imperative for the next generation of our nation to reflect on past accomplishments and understand the journey ahead in building the Rwanda we aspire to. This endeavour necessitates resources and support, and we are grateful to companies like betPawa for their consistent responsiveness to our needs and their unwavering commitment to accompanying us on this journey,” said Christian Intwari, Managing Director of Our Past Initiative.

Additionally, betPawa employees visited the Ntarama Genocide Memorial Centre, where they participated in a workshop on the history and also paid tribute by laying wreaths at the monument with mass graves. During the visit, betPawa employees also presented a donation by the brand to support the centre’s operations.

“The visit was very significant, especially to some of our employees who were born after the genocide and our expatriates. It gave us the invaluable opportunity to deepen our understanding of this significant historical event,” noted Munyana.

betPawa is a technology-powered, friendly and entertaining betting brand built in Africa for Africans. It is known for sports promotion, responsible gaming and community support initiatives and operates in 12 markets in the continent. It currently operates in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Uganda, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, DRC, Benin and most recently Sierra Leone.

Our Past Initiative is a local NGO that promotes youth interaction through cultural activities, workshops on Rwandan history and education on positive citizenship. It also provides support to vulnerable people through social solidarity assistance and aid collection campaigns. Our Past Initiative also promotes youth entrepreneurship among people in disadvantaged conditions.