Rayon Sports Awarded a 3 – 0 forfeit Win After Intare FC No Show

The second leg tie between Intare FC and Rayon Sports in the round of 16 of the 2023 Peace Cup that was supposed to take place at Bugesera Stadium was not been played on Wednesday after Intare FC failed to appear at the stadium.

On April 4th, Rwanda football governing body (FERWAFA) informed both teams about a new date for the return leg, which was April 19, 2023. This came following disagreement on which side should progress to the next round after Rayon sports made a U-turn few days after withdrawing from the competition.

On the day of the game, football fans were surprised by a letter sent to FERWAFA by Intare FC informing the Federation that they will not play the game.

“The reason we took this decision is because we were not satisfied by the Appeals Commission judgement. We therefore decided to pull out in order to avoid more disputes.” – a letter by Intare FC stated.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports had already arrived at the match venue, ready for the game. By the time of kick-off, Intare FC were nowhere to be seen which prompted match officials to award Rayon Sports a 3 – 0 forfeit win.

This means Rayon Sports advance to the last eight of the Peace Cup. In the first-leg played at Ikirenga Stadium on March 1st 2023, the 2016 Peace Cup winners edged Intare FC 2 – 1. Rayon Sports will play Police FC in the quarter-finals. Date and venue are yet to be confirmed.