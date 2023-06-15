Diamond’s Wasafi Takes Cautious Stance in Signing New Artistes

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB), a Tanzania-based record label owned by Tanzanian Musician Diamond Platinumz, has taken a new stance in signing new artistes.

As per Babu Tale, the current advisor of Diamond Platnumz has revealed that this label has decided to be cautious about signing new artistes.

“We used to sign artists very quickly, but after the departure of Rayvanny, Harmonize, and Rich Mavoko, we started to be cautious,” said Babu Tale.

Regarding the high cost equal to 500M Tanzanian shillings charged to the artistes who want to terminate the contract with Wasafi record, Babu highlighted that it is a normal thing.

“It’s just a process,” he explained, “Raising a talent and promoting an Artist is a long journey, and the fees we ask for is too little compared to the level we place on the artist.”

However, Babu Tale explained that not all artistes are required to pay money to leave Wasafi.

With an example he said: “Rich Mavoko has not paid any single coin before leaving Wasafi, and there were no legal consequences.”

Currently, Wasafi has four artists including: Lavalava, Mbosso, Queen Darleen (Diamond sister), and Zuchu who is the latest signing to the label in 2020.

Even though Wasafi has stopped signing other artists to replace Harmonize and Rayvan, it continues to support and help the current artists to build their legacy by strengthening their names internationally.

Babu Tale, who is also a member of the Tanzanian parliament, admired Diamond for his business-oriented approach, saying that his decisions in music industry played an impactful role.

“The way he wants to do business has affected the entertainment industry,” Babu Tale said.

Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known as Diamond, is one of the key artists in the East African region, and the African continent as a whole.