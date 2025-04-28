EdTech Mondays – How Technology Is Making Science and Math More Fun for Rwandan Learners

Imagine a classroom where students use tablets to do science experiments, learn how to build robots, or solve real-world problems with the help of apps and videos. Across Rwanda, this is slowly becoming a reality as technology starts to change how young people learn, especially in subjects like science and math.

To explore how this change is happening, EdTech Mondays Rwanda will return on April 28 with another special episode focused on using technology to promote STEM—short for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math—education in Rwanda.

As usual, the show will air from 6PM to 7PM on KT Radio and Kigali Today’s YouTube channel, as well as syndicated live via X, Facebook and Instagram.

It is organized by the Mastercard Foundation and Rwanda’s ICT Chamber and brings together teachers, tech experts, policymakers, and students.

Why STEM Matters for Rwanda

STEM subjects are important because they prepare young people for the jobs of the future—like working in technology, engineering, medicine, or solving challenges in farming and business. Rwanda’s Vision 2050 wants to grow a smart and skilled population, and that means helping more students succeed in science and technology.

To reach that goal, schools and partners are introducing EdTech—short for “education technology.” This includes things like online classes, virtual science labs, coding apps, and smartboards in classrooms. These tools make learning more fun, interactive, and practical.

One big focus of this month’s show will be how to make STEM education more accessible—especially for girls and for students in rural areas. Not every school has computers or a strong internet connection, and not every student feels confident in science and math. But EdTech can help close that gap.

Some local companies are already building apps in Kinyarwanda or offering offline learning tools that students can use even without the internet. Others are helping teachers learn how to bring technology into their lessons in simple and creative ways.

Working Together to Grow EdTech

The show will also look at how different groups can work together to support EdTech. The government, tech companies, schools, and families all have a role to play. The panel will share examples of successful programs already making a difference in Rwanda and the region.

Still, there are challenges—like getting enough devices to schools, training more teachers in STEM, and making sure the content fits the local context. But the hope is that with the right support, these problems can be solved.

A Bright Future Ahead

As more schools begin to use technology in classrooms, Rwanda is taking steps toward a smarter, more inclusive education system. With fun, hands-on learning powered by EdTech, students across the country are getting ready for exciting futures in science and innovation.

Education technology (EdTech) in Rwanda has grown significantly in recent years, driven by government programs, private innovation, and international partners. Initiatives like the Smart Classroom program have equipped over 1,600 schools with digital tools, while platforms such as the Rwanda Education Board’s eLearning portal offer curriculum-based content for students and teachers.

The government’s integration of ICT in education policy and programs like One Laptop per Child have also helped expand access to digital learning, especially at the primary level. In addition, local startups and nonprofits continue to create innovative EdTech solutions, and radio/TV lessons have played a key role in reaching students without internet access.

So if you’re curious about how tech is changing education, don’t miss EdTech Mondays Rwanda on April 28. It promises to be an eye-opening conversation about the future of learning in our country.

This month’s show will feature: