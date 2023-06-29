Rwanda Takes Issue with UK Court Ruling Against Sending Migrants to Country

The Government of Rwanda has expressed disappointment on the UK’s court ruling in regard to the UK-Rwanda migration and economic development partnership which was reached in April 2022.

The government made a statement today, in regard to the decision of the London Court of Appeal which ruled that the UK government’s plan to relocate assylum seekers to Rwanda was unlawful, alleging that “Rwanda is not a safe country for migrats”.

A comment from the office of the Government Spokesperson, partly reads: “while it is ultimately a decision of the UK’s judicial system, we do take issue with the ruling that Rwanda is not a safe country for asylum seekers and refugees.”

The government spokesperson presented a number of facts that it’s on the record that Rwanda is one of the safest place to for migrants or refugees.

“Rwanda is one of the safest countries in the world and we have been recognized by the UNCHR and other International institutions for our exemplary treatment of refugees.”

The full statement: