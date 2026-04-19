Kagame Sends Message to Qatar Emir on Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Paul Kagame has sent a message to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on the state of relations between Rwanda and Qatar and ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations.
The message was delivered on Sunday by Rwanda’s Minister of Interior Dr. Vincent Biruta to his counterpart Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya).
Biruta was on an official visit to the Gulf state to deliver the message and discuss relations between both states.
According to details from the meeting, the message from President Kagame highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
During their discussions, Biruta and Sheikh Khalifa emphasized the longstanding friendly relations between Rwanda and Qatar, with particular attention to cooperation in security. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration in maintaining stability and addressing emerging threats.
The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two officials to exchange views on regional and international issues affecting both countries. These discussions reflected a shared interest in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development across regions where Rwanda and Qatar have strategic interests.