Kagame Sends Message to Qatar Emir on Strengthening Bilateral Ties

President Paul Kagame has sent a message to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, focusing on the state of relations between Rwanda and Qatar and ways to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

The message was delivered on Sunday by Rwanda’s Minister of Interior Dr. Vincent Biruta to his counterpart Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar’s Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Forces (Lekhwiya).

Biruta was on an official visit to the Gulf state to deliver the message and discuss relations between both states.

According to details from the meeting, the message from President Kagame highlighted the importance of deepening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

During their discussions, Biruta and Sheikh Khalifa emphasized the longstanding friendly relations between Rwanda and Qatar, with particular attention to cooperation in security. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing collaboration in maintaining stability and addressing emerging threats.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for the two officials to exchange views on regional and international issues affecting both countries. These discussions reflected a shared interest in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development across regions where Rwanda and Qatar have strategic interests.

Qatari Investments in Rwanda Rwanda and Qatar have, in recent years, built a rapidly expanding strategic partnership spanning key sectors such as aviation, infrastructure, technology, and social development. One of the flagship projects is the construction of the new Bugesera International Airport, where Qatar Airways holds a 60 percent stake in a project valued at about $1.3 billion. The airport is expected to position Rwanda as a major regional aviation hub once completed. In addition to aviation, Qatar has extended investments into Rwanda’s infrastructure sector. A notable example is the Kigali Green Complex, a major mixed-use development in the capital being built with the involvement of a Qatari construction firm, further signaling Doha’s footprint in urban development projects. Social Development and Poverty Reduction Qatar’s engagement in Rwanda also includes social impact programs. Through the Qatar Fund for Development, Doha has supported initiatives such as the “Habwa Wigire” program implemented with GiveDirectly, which provides direct cash transfers to vulnerable households to reduce extreme poverty and improve living conditions. These initiatives have contributed to improvements in food security, housing, and access to essential services among beneficiary communities. Technology, Finance, and Innovation The two countries are also collaborating in emerging sectors. Rwanda and Qatar have signed agreements in information and communication technology to boost digital transformation and innovation. Additionally, partnerships between the Kigali International Financial Centre and the Qatar Financial Centre aim to promote fintech development, investment flows, and skills transfer between the two economies. Broader Strategic Cooperation Beyond economic projects, cooperation extends to aviation linkages, trade, and security, with direct flights operated by Qatar Airways strengthening connectivity between Kigali and Doha. Qatar has also increasingly played a role in regional peace efforts involving Rwanda, while expanding its investments across infrastructure, mining, and broader economic sectors in the region.

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