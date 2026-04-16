Kagame and Sassou Nguesso Deepen Strategic Ties at Brazzaville Inauguration

KIGALI — President Paul Kagame is in Brazzaville to attend the inauguration of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, taking place Thursday, April 16, 2026. He is among several African heads of state representing their countries at the ceremony.

A day earlier, Kagame held talks with Sassou Nguesso in Brazzaville, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation ahead of the Congolese leader’s swearing-in.

The meeting, held at the Palais du Peuple, reviewed the current state of relations between Rwanda and the Republic of the Congo and identified areas for further collaboration.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, discussions covered key sectors of mutual interest, as well as broader continental issues requiring coordinated engagement.

Both leaders acknowledged the strength of existing ties and reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in strategic areas. The talks emphasized partnerships that support economic development, regional stability and long-term collaboration.

Kagame also congratulated Sassou Nguesso and wished him success in his new mandate. His visit underscores Rwanda’s continued diplomatic engagement with regional partners and its focus on structured bilateral cooperation.

Relations between Kigali and Brazzaville have evolved over time through formal agreements and sustained high-level exchanges. Since 2011, RwandAir has operated direct flights between the two capitals, facilitating trade and the movement of people. In 2016, Rwanda established its embassy in Brazzaville, further strengthening its diplomatic presence.

The two countries have signed cooperation agreements in areas including trade, air transport, tourism, energy, security and environmental protection. More recent engagements have expanded into industrial development, mining and regional security coordination, reflecting evolving priorities on both sides.

In 2023, during an official visit to Rwanda, Sassou Nguesso was awarded the Agaciro Medal in recognition of his contribution to Africa’s development, underscoring the depth and symbolism of ties between the two countries. The Agaciro Medal (National Order of Honour: Agaciro) is Rwanda’s highest state recognition, awarded to leaders and dignitaries who have made exceptional contributions to the country’s social, economic or political development.

The Brazzaville meeting reflects continuity in bilateral engagement and signals a shared intent to sustain and expand cooperation within a broader regional and continental framework.

Kagame’s presence at the inauguration also highlights his broader role on the African stage, where he is widely regarded as an influential voice on governance, regional security and economic integration. As a long-serving head of state and a key advocate for institutional reform within the African Union, his engagements often carry weight beyond bilateral relations, shaping dialogue on the continent’s development trajectory and collective priorities.

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