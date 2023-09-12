Irembo Platform Commits to Increase Access to Government Services

The Irembo Platform has revealed new plans of improving access to online government services, following shortfalls in providing reliable services as indicated in the Auditor General’s report for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

The AG’s report showed that the company didn’t have full access to the data on platform as a result of not fulfilling some of the terms of agreements with the service provider “CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd” who also in turn limited Irembo’s access to the system (Irembo 1.0) which has since been upgraded to Irembo 2.0.

In January 2014, Irembo Ltd awarded the contract to “CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd” (sub-contract) to install the Irembo system to provide Government services in the field of design, finance, procure, build, operate, maintain, and transfer the platform that provides the e-government services).

In 2018, through a mutual agreement, both parties terminated the contract but Irembo Ltd agreed to pay “Crimson Logic Ltd” $11,310,356 in 4 phases, and “CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd” also agreed to provide training on the use of the system, and work and the transfer of all information related to the system within 15 days after the payment of the last installment of the outstanding amount.

However, the AG’s audit in February found that Irembo had not paid a balance of $5, 069,731 and caused “CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd” not to send Irembo Ltd what it had to including “data, source codes of IremboGov1.0, and associated documents”.

The Parliament Accounts Committee (PAC) found out that failure to have full access to the Irembo system has resulted in constant complaints from users which deters uptake of online services.

For instance, users being asked to pay twice for the services requested and their money has no trace and not refunded, unable to provide marital and death certificates (before 2017), low-level of self-application awareness about Irembo services and 10 months’ delay in responding the queries (17,050) and diaspora not accessing the services.

During a PAC hearing on September 12, 2023, it was revealed that many civil servants do not provide Irembo services to the public and their payments to the platform are not reimbursed.

For instance, an inspection carried out in different sectors revealed that there are about 2,568 employees who requested and paid an amount of Rwf 4,044,611 for various government services through the Irembo system from January to September 2022, but the sector (civil registration officers) did not provide the services requested and neither refunded the amount paid.

PAC also showed that errors were found in the refund of money that was paid for one service more than once (refund of duplicate payments).

For instance, the audit revealed that 14,298 duplicate payments were made for services worth Rwf167,134,157 related to Rwanda National Police (RNP), Rwanda Social Security Board (RSSB) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) between January 2021 and August 2022, but no evidence was found that these duplicate payments were returned to the owners.

Israel Bimpe, CEO of Irembo Ltd, said that there are plans to pay the remaining balance owed to CrimsonLogic Pte Ltd by November 2023, to get full access but also the company is now a new shareholder to the platform.

On improving online services, Bimpe said that there was a shortage of trained staff in the beginning however this has been resolved and there is a new process of testing volume and performance for all services before they go online to reduce redundancy of services.

Bimpe also explained that diaspora services and connecting Irembo to other institutions are underway.

On the issue of civil servants not giving service and failure to reimburse payments paid twice, delays in responding to queries, Bimpe said that they still lack information on the previous activities (Irembo 1.0) which is caused by the supplier contract constraints.

On the issue of low self-application Bimpe said that through the “Byikorere” campaign (Do it yourself) they are planning to increase access to Irembo services by having two focal youth volunteer in at least every two cells.

Bimpe also revealed that the platform plans to introduce the USSD services to increase access and user friendliness for applicants who don’t own smartphones and access to the internet.

Visited 20 times, 11 visit(s) today